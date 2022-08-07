DeSantis to hit campaign trail to rally support for Trump-endorsed candidates: 'Unite and win'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail this month to headline Turning Point Action’s "Unite and Win" rallies in support of Trump-endorsed candidates.

DeSantis will travel to New Mexico, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Ohio this month in support of GOP candidates, including Ohio Republican candidate for Senate JD Vance, Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, Arizona Republican candidate for Senate Blake Masters and GOP nominee for governor Kari Lake.

Turning Point Action is hosting, and organizing the rallies with DeSantis in an effort to "unite" the Republican Party.

"Gov. DeSantis is America’s governor and one of the most popular leaders in America," Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point Action, told Fox News. "He has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters."

Kirk added: "That he is willing to throw the full weight of his support behind Kari, Blake, and JD tells you everything you need to know about these incredible candidates who I endorse and support 100%."

Kirk said he believes Lake "will be the Ron DeSantis of the West, and Blake and JD will help break apart the uni-party consensus in Washington D.C., to stop the endless wars, the runaway spending and put an end to the cocktail party Republicans who seem to be good at one thing only – betraying their voters."

"Doug Mastriano has become a true champion of the grassroots in Pennsylvania and Rep. Yvette Herrell is poised to hold her critical seat in New Mexico's 2nd congressional district," Kirk continued, adding that DeSantis has "the unique ability to unite conservatives around these candidates."

"Turning Point Action is honored to host and organize these rallies on their behalf," Kirk said.

DeSantis, on Aug. 14, will travel to Roswell, New Mexico for a rally in support of Rep. Yvette Herrell, who is running for the state's 2nd congressional district, and Mark Ronchetti, the state's GOP gubernatorial nominee.

Also on Aug. 14, DeSantis will travel to Phoenix, Ariz. to rally support for Lake and Masters.

"What Gov. DeSantis has done in Florida has been the gold standard of bold conservative governance in America," Lake, who won her primary last week, told Fox News. "I’m excited to work with him when I’m governor, I’m honored to call him an ally and I can’t wait for him to join me in taking the message and vision of our ‘America First’ campaign out to the masses."

Lake told Fox News that, "as an added bonus," she "cannot wait to watch the media heads explode when their two favorite people to lie about join forces next."

Lake, a former TV news anchor, won the Republican nomination for governor last week. Lake will now face off in November with Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is currently the secretary of state of Arizona.

Masters also was victorious in winning the GOP nomination in Arizona for U.S. Senate. Masters will now face off in November's midterm elections with Kelly, a former astronaut, whom the GOP views as one of the most vulnerable Democratic Senate incumbents running for re-election this year.

"Thanks to Mark Kelly, Arizonans have none of the basics – a secure border, safe streets, functioning economy, or schools that actually teach our kids," Masters said. "By contrast, look at everything Gov. Ron DeSantis has done for Floridians to keep their state strong, safe, and free of the woke mob."

He added: "Defeating Mark Kelly in November is the key to doing the same in Arizona."

Lake and Masters were both endorsed by former President Trump, who held a rally in Arizona last month before the primaries.

On Aug. 19, DeSantis will headline a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn. for Trump-endorsed GOP candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, who currently is a Pennsylvania state senator.

Later that day, DeSantis will hold a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, for Vance, a venture capitalist and best-selling author who landed former President Trump's endorsement in Ohio’s crowded GOP primary race in May.

"Ohioans are sick of Joe Biden and Tim Ryan’s betrayal: they raised taxes on the working and middle class, ruined the U.S. economy, and are forcing their far-left wokeness on the rest of us," Vance told Fox News. "When I’m in the Senate, I will fight to make our state and our country more prosperous, more safe and more free. I look forward to having Governor DeSantis in the Buckeye State to rally Ohioans to a red wave in November."

Vance will face off in November against longtime Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

