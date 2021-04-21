After Derek Chauvin verdict, Garland to announce DOJ Minneapolis policing probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland will announce Wednesday that the Justice Department will be conducting an investigation of law enforcement in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, Fox News has confirmed.

The announcement comes one day after a Hennepin County jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second degree murder for killing Floyd.

Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests, riots, and activism across the country due to Chauvin’s conduct, in which he knelt on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground for more than nine minutes.

The policing probe is not the only federal investigation to come out of the incident that left Floyd dead. Following the reading of the verdict on Tuesday, Garland issued a statement sympathizing with Floyd's family and reminding the country that a federal civil rights investigation remains in process.

"While the state’s prosecution was successful, I know that nothing can fill the void that the loved ones of George Floyd have felt since his death. The Justice Department has previously announced a federal civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd. This investigation is ongoing."

