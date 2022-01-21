Denver public school teaching kindergartners BLM 'guiding principles' including 'disruption of nuclear family'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A public elementary school in the Denver, Colorado area is planning to subject kindergartners and first-graders to gender and race sensitivity teaching as part of a push to teach the "guiding principles" of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Our students all engaged in a two-week learning and discussion series around the 13 principles of the BLM@School Organization," Centennial School for Expeditionary Learning posted on its website. "All discussions were grounded in children’s literature, using text such as: Jed’s Barbershop, Julian is a Mermaid, The Other Side, The Colors of Us and The Skin You Live In, to name a few."

EVERY BLACK LIFE MATTERS PRESIDENT KNOCKS BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT AS 'TOO NARROW' IN SCOPE

A flier circulating online that flagged the group Parents Defending Education shows that the teaching involves teaching the "guiding principles" of Black Lives Matter including restorative justice, transgender affirming, queer affirming, globalism, and the disruption of western nuclear family dynamics.

"They're bringing up concepts that are absolutely developmentally inappropriate, and at the very least you would wonder, did parents have a chance to consent to this?" Parents Defending Education Director of Outreach Erika Sanzi told Fox Illinois. "Were parents asked if they were comfortable with their children being exposed to this content — 5 and 6-year-olds."

BLACK LIVES MATTER CLAIMS AMERICA IS 'STOLEN LAND' IN THANKSGIVING TWEET

The school’s website contains a FAQ section for parents who want to know more about the teaching where it explains that Black Lives Matter is not political.

"Our goal is not to teach children what to think; rather expose them to different perspectives and opinions so that they learn to value and respect diversity," the school says. "As recent as this June, the U.S. government identified that supporting BLM is not political."

The FAQ also explains that it’s "never too early" to teach children about these topics and that the school is "not promoting the BLM organization."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Instead, we are using the BLM Principles to drive kid friendly conversations about the importance of valuing and respecting diversity," the school said.

Centennial did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Centennial school was hit with a civil rights complaint last year after hosting a "families of color playground night" that promoted racially segregated playtime.