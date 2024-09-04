Expand / Collapse search
Dems lose ground to GOP contenders in pivotal Senate races as voters lock in: poll

Dave McCormick ties Sen Bob Casey Jr at 46% each, new poll says

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Republican locked in dead heat with Democrat for blue stronghold Michigan Senate seat Video

Republican locked in dead heat with Democrat for blue stronghold Michigan Senate seat

Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers discusses his role as a Republican locked in a dead-heat Senate race in a state that has not had a GOP senator since the early 2000s.

Republican Senate candidates are gaining on their Democratic counterparts in new polling of competitive races, closing the support gaps in top contests that will decide which party holds control of the Senate and by how large of a majority. 

Dave McCormick, the Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, tied longtime Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Penn., in top battleground state Pennsylvania, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Casey's advantages of being an incumbent and having a well known family with deep roots in Pennsylvania showed signs of faltering against McCormick's campaign in the survey, with the two neck and neck at 46% each. 

BORDER SENATOR AND FORMER HARRIS VP SHORT-LISTER CLAIMS 'NO EVIDENCE' ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS VOTE

Bob Casey, Dave McCormick

Sen. Bob Casey Jr., left, and Dave McCormick are tied in Pennsylvania, according to a new poll. (AP/ Reuters)

Previous polling has shown McCormick trailing Casey to varying degrees, as analysts noted a name identification struggle for the former. 

However, with less than 10 weeks until the general election, it appears voters — especially those in top battleground state Pennsylvania — are tuning in, and those who lean Republican are getting behind McCormick's bid. 

MCCORMICK SEIZES ON PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE GAP, LAYING BORDER BLAME ON CASEY

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick spoke to voters at the event.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick spoke to voters at the event. (Fox News)

Pennsylvania is not the only state where GOP contenders are getting closer to their opponents. In Arizona, former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake presented a challenge to Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in the new poll, finishing only three percentage points behind him, 47% to 44%. 

GOP candidates Eric Hovde in Wisconsin and former Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan each also held their Democratic opponents' leads to single digits. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., beat Hovde in the survey, 51% to 45%, while Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., managed to defeat Rogers, 47% to 41%. 

BLUE-STATE REPUBLICAN TOUTS HIS ANTI-TRUMP CREDENTIALS IN BID TO FLIP SENATE SEAT RED

Kari Lake at RNC

Kari Lake ran for governor of Arizona in 2022. (Getty Images)

In Nevada, Ret. Army Capt. Sam Brown registered 10 points behind Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who garnered 50% as she battles to hold onto her seat in the swing state. 

The tightening races across the board come as GOP strategists have predicted that average voters will begin paying attention and throwing their support behind GOP candidates with the election nearing. 

MICHIGAN BECOMES TOP GOP SENATE TARGET AS MIKE ROGERS TIES WITH DEM OPPONENT AMONG OLDER VOTERS

Elissa Slotkin, Mike Rogers

The Michigan Senate race between Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers is more competitive than initially predicted.  (Associated Press)

The Senate contests in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada are still considered "Lean Democratic" by a top non-partisan political handicapper, the Cook Political Report

The handicapper rated Michigan's race as a "Toss Up" with the best chance of going Republican come election day. 

The tied Senate match-up in Pennsylvania is particularly significant as strategists believe incumbent Casey will be tethered to Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris with the strongest intensity, meaning her performance in the battleground will weigh heavily to pull him up or drag him down. 

In the latest CNN poll, former President Donald Trump and Harris were also tied at 47% each. 

The poll surveyed 4,398 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and queried them both online by telephone between August 23 and August 29. The margins of error were +/- 4.7% in Pennsylvania and Arizona, +/- 4.9% in Michigan and Nevada, and +/- 4.4% in Wisconsin. 

