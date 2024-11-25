Liberals despairing over Trump victory are turning off the news: Report

Some Democrats have turned off the news completely following President-elect Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris this month.

"I pretty much stopped on a dime," Brandon Wilson, a California professor, told the Washington Post after Harris lost. The outlet reported he regularly tuned into MSNBC on SiriusXM. Another woman said she "fell asleep most nights watching CNN’s Anderson Cooper," the Post reported.

MSNBC has seen its ratings plummet and saw its lowest numbers in 25 years in the week following the election.

"We’re all absorbing a lot about what this win is going to mean, and the last thing I need is a lot of things that raise my blood pressure," Wilson added to the Post. "Like blaming the candidate for some obvious problems with the electorate, like misinformation and disinformation."

PSAKI ADMITS DEMOCRATS MADE A MISTAKE BY TRYING TO REACH NEVER TRUMP VOTERS AND IGNORING DISAFFECTED DEMOCRATS

Wilson specifically pointed to those questioning where Democrats went wrong right after the result. Democrats have done a lot of finger-pointing after the loss, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who suggested in a post-election interview that President Biden should have gotten out of the race sooner.

"I just don’t even want to know what kind of outrageous thing he’s going to do," Mullins said after telling the Post she started listening to audiobooks in lieu of news podcasts. "I’m resigned to, ‘He’s going to do outrageous things, and we’ll deal with it when he’s gone.’"

Andrew DelPonte told the Post that he read all the pages of Project 2025, and said he turned off his Apple News alerts, as well as stopped listening to NPR in the wake of the election.

"I don’t need to hear the day-to-day preparations about what they’re doing to strip away rights for millions of Americans every day," he told WaPo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I was maybe so overinformed going into this election that now I just need to take a step back," DelPonte added. "Things I think I have control over is what is helpful right now."

Another told the outlet he had to create a "no-Washington-Post-after-7-p.m" so that he was able to sleep at night.