Dems left with egg on their face as DNC appears to snub Biden on Easter

Lyndon B. Johnson was also left out of the post

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Democrats no longer care about ‘uniquely American’ issues, GOP lawmaker argues Video

Democrats no longer care about ‘uniquely American’ issues, GOP lawmaker argues

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., discusses the fallout from a high court pausing deportations used under the Alien Enemies Act on ‘Fox Report.’

A Democratic National Committee social media post appeared to snub the party’s most recent occupant of the Oval Office, former President Joe Biden.

"Happy Easter!" reads a post on the DNC’s official X account, which included photos of former Presidents Jimmy Carter, John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

But the post did not include a photo of Biden, the party’s most recent president.

TRUMP SHREDS BIDEN, ‘RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS’ IN EASTER MESSAGE

President Biden

President Joe Biden speaks on the Truman Balcony of the White House during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn. (Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden finished his only term earlier this year, relinquishing the office to Republican President Donald Trump. While Biden was lawfully able to serve another term, he ended his re-election bid over the summer to clear the way for former Vice President Kamala Harris after concerns mounted about his advanced age.

That decision evidently weighed on him during his final weeks in office, with Biden telling reporters in late December and early January that he believed he could have beaten Trump had he continued his campaign.

biden and easter bunnies

President Joe Biden addresses guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 1, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HOSTS EASTER DINNER WITH ‘WORSHIP AND PRAYERS’

Instead, Trump beat Harris convincingly in the Electoral College on his way to winning the popular vote for the first time in his three bids for president.

For his part, Trump did not forget Biden on Easter, taking to social media to lament how "Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America."

Biden and Easter Bunny wave

President Joe Biden and the Easter Bunny wave at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on April 10, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

"He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing – But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter," Trump added.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

