Democrats spotlight Biden alter-ego 'Dark Brandon' as they launch billboards near GOP convention

FIRST ON FOX - As GOP delegates, officials, activists, and supporters head to day two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Democrats have a message for them.

The day after former President Trump was formally nominated as the GOP's 2024 standard-bearer, the Democratic National Committee, in a messaging push shared first with Fox News, is touting what they highlight as President Biden's "winning record."

The DNC on Tuesday is launching eight new billboards in Milwaukee, urging Wisconsinites to "Vote Joe" and showcasing that in Biden's three and a half years in the White House, he has "created more than 15 million new good paying jobs, lowered costs on health care and prescription drugs, and worked to strengthen our democracy, not tear it down."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

The new billboards feature "Dark Brandon" - an image of Biden featuring beaming laser red eyes that was created by his detractors and co-opted by his campaign - an alter-ego of the 81-year-old president used by his political team to extoll his policy victories.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING FROM THE GOP CONVENTION

"Restore Roe, vote for Joe," reads an abortion-themed billboard.

Another one says "Get on board folks, we're lowering prescription drug costs.," while a different billboard reads "Democracy is on the ballot folks. Stand with Joe!!"

The DNC went up with billboards in Milwaukee earlier in July ahead of the start of the GOP convention that highlighted what they say were Trump's failures in Wisconsin - a key battleground state - during his tenure in the White House.

However, those billboards were dropped, along with all TV ads across the country that were being run by the Biden campaign, after Saturday's attempted assassination attempt on the former president at a Trump rally in western Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputy communications director Abhi Rahman said that "the DNC is highlighting Joe Biden’s winning platform and policies that are delivering for the American people. We’re making sure voters know it by bringing Dark Brandon to Milwaukee to outline a bold second term agenda that sharply contrasts with what Wisconsinites are seeing on the RNC stage this week – restoring Roe, lowering costs, protecting Social Security, and safeguarding our democracy."

The billboards are being launched the day after Trump named Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, who is a top Trump supporter in the Senate and a champion of the former president's America First agenda, as his running mate.

Rahman charged that Trump, Vance and the GOP highlighted during the first day of the convention "unpopular and extreme policies that would rip fundamental rights away from women and leave working families behind."