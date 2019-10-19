Dems introduce legislation to block G7 summit at Trump's Doral resort

A trio of House Democrats introduced legislation Friday to block President Trump from hosting next year's G7 summit at one of his Florida resorts.

Reps. Lois Frankel from Florida, Bennie Thompson from Mississippi and Steve Cohen from Tennessee proposed the Trump's Heist Undermines the G-7 (THUG) Act. A companion bill sponsored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., will be introduced in the Senate, according to lawmakers.

The House bill would prohibit funding for the three-day summit at Trump National Doral Golf Club in June. It would also require Trump to submit to Congress documents related to the decision to host the summit at Doral, lawmakers said.

"[Trump] is unashamed of his corruption,” Frankel said in a press release. “He is abusing the office of the presidency and violating law by directing millions of dollars of American and foreign money to his family enterprises by holding an important meeting of world leaders at his Doral resort.”

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney made the announcement on Thursday that next year’s G7 meeting will be held at Doral June 10-12.

Mulvaney said the decision will save taxpayers millions because the resort will provide its services at cost.

Democratic lawmakers claimed Friday that past G7 summits have cost "upwards of $40 million."

Doral was selected out of 12 potential sites to host the international gathering, with Trump personally recommending his resort. Mulvaney told reporters Thursday it was "the best place."

When questioned about the optics of hosting the event at a Trump resort -- and any potential financial gains the president might realize as a result -- Mulvaney said the Trump brand "doesn't need any help."

"The Trump family made their money before they went into politics," he said.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and Julia Musto contributed to this report.