Dems push resolution to censure Gosar over violent cartoon depicting AOC, Biden

A group of House Democrats plans to push for a resolution censuring Rep. Paul Gosar on Friday after he tweeted an animated video showing violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden.

"For a Member of Congress to post a manipulated video on his social media accounts depicting himself killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden is a clear cut case for censure," the group of Democrats, led by Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Jackie Speier, D-Calif., said.

"For that Member to post such a video on his official Instagram account and use his official congressional resources in the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials goes beyond the pale," the group added regarding Gosar, R-Ariz.

Gosar shared the video in question earlier this week before deleting it. The bombastic conservative said in a statement that the video was a "symbolic cartoon" about immigration policy.

"I do not espouse violence or harm towards any Member of Congress or Mr. Biden," Gosar said. "The video depicts the fight taking place next week on the House floor and symbolizes the battle for the soul of America when Congress takes up Mr. Biden’s massive $4 trillion spending bill that includes amnesty for millions of illegal aliens already in our country and was not meant to depict any harm or violence against anyone portrayed in the anime."

He added: "The cartoon depicts the symbolic nature of a battle between lawful and unlawful policies and in no way intended to be a targeted attack against Representative Cortez or Mr. Biden. It is a symbolic cartoon. It is not real life."

Gosar's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning about the Democrat members' intent to bring a censure resolution against him.

Joining Speier and Pressley in backing the resolution are Reps. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Nikema Williams, D-Ga.

The members said they plan to introduce the resolution on Friday, when the House meets for a pro forma session. The chamber will not be back for legislative business until next week, which is the earliest a vote on the resolution could happen.

House Democrats next week will also be dealing with efforts to pass their massive reconciliation spending bill, for which they are not likely to have a Congressional Budget Office score.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.