Democrats in disarray: Growing field in race to chair party

Democrats are aiming to regroup following this month's very disappointing election results, as the party lost both White House and Senate control

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser , Lee Ross Fox News
Published
DNC finance member says party needs 'serious accounting' Video

DNC finance member says party needs 'serious accounting'

DNC finance member Lindy Li reacts to the party's concerns over large funds spent on the Kamala Harris campaign on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

A Midwestern state party chair is off to a fast start in his bid to chair the Democratic National Committee (DNC). 

"I am running to serve as the Chair of the Democratic National Committee," Ken Martin, head of the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor Party, announced Tuesday in a social media post.

Martin becomes the second candidate to launch a bid to succeed current DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, who is not expected to seek a second four-year term early next year in the wake of this month's major election setbacks for the Democrats up and down the ballot.

WHO ELSE IS MULLING A BID TO STEER THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Ken Martin launches bid for DNC chair

File photo of Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor Party. (Chairman Ken Martin)

Former two-term Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, a 2016 Democratic presidential candidate who for the past year has served as Social Security administration commissioner in President Biden's administration, announced his candidacy on Monday.

Martin, who has led the Minnesota Democrats for a dozen years, serves as a DNC vice chair and is also the leader of the association of state Democratic Party chairs.

WOULD CALIFORNIANS LIKE VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS TO RUN FOR GOLDEN STATE GOVERNOR IN TWO YEARS?

"When I took over @MinnesotaDFL, we were in debt and disarray. But we brought people together, built a winning coalition, and delivered results. I’m ready to get to work to rebuild our party," Martin said in his social media post.

In an accompanying video, Martin emphasized, "if you're looking for a creature of D.C., that's not me. But I do know how the DNC works and how it isn't working."

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison speaks at the DNC's winter meeting, in Philadelphia on Feb. 4, 2023. (Fox News )

He stressed that Democrats "need to reconnect our ideas — which we know are popular in red, blue and purple states across this country — back to our party and to our candidates."

Martin said he started his bid for DNC chair with the backing of over 80 DNC members. The next DNC chair will be chosen by the roughly 450 voting members of the national party committee.

O'Malley, in launching his bid, highlighted that "we must connect our Party with the most important place in America — the kitchen table of every family’s home. Jobs, Opportunity, and Economic Security for all. Getting things done. Hope. A 50 state strategy. Now," O’Malley emphasized in a social media post.

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on April 24, 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on April 24, 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

While O'Malley and Martin are the first two candidates to launch bids, others are expected to follow, as the Democrats try to rebound after losing the White House and Senate in the 2024 elections and failing to recapture the House of Representatives.

Another potential contender is Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

