Democratic Socialist members of Congress have not condemned violent anti-Israel protest targeting own party HQ

Members of Congress belonging to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have not condemned the violent anti-Israel protest that targeted the headquarters of their own party in Washington, D.C., this week.

The offices of representatives Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Greg Casar, D-Texas; and Cori Bush, D-Mo., did not respond to Fox News Digital's multiple requests for comment concerning the violence that erupted Wednesday when pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war rioted outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

None have released a public statement addressing the violence, other than Bush sharing a statement on X from left-wing group IfNotNow Movement blasting House Speaker Mike Johnson for his criticism of the protest.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) responded to what they said were 150 people "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The ensuing clash led to a number of injuries to police and protesters and led to the evacuation of multiple Democratic members of Congress and candidates attending a reception inside the building at the time.

USCP confirmed on X that six officers were injured during the clash, which included injuries ranging from minor cuts and pepper spray burns and punches from protesters.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., who was inside the DNC during the protest, told Fox the violence "rattled" her more than the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, while Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., who was also inside, said many anti-Israel protesters are being "duped" into supporting Hamas terrorism.

Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez, Casar and Bush's refusal to condemn the violence comes just weeks after the DSA was blasted as "morally bankrupt" over its response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 Israelis, including children and babies.

DSA founding member Maurice Isserman, who issued the criticism, announced in October he was leaving the organization.

"I left to protest the DSA leadership’s politically and morally bankrupt response to the horrific Hamas Oct. 7 anti-Jewish pogrom that took the lives of 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and saw over 200 hostages carried off to Gaza, both groups of victims including children and infants," he wrote in piece published in The Nation headlined, "Why I Just Quit DSA."

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., announced just two weeks earlier he was renouncing his DSA membership over the group's backing of a "hate-filled and antisemitic" rally in New York City following the Hamas attack.

"After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all forms," Thanedar posted on X.

