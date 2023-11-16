Expand / Collapse search
The Faulkner Focus

Democratic congressman calls out violent anti-Israel protesters, says some have been 'duped'

California Rep. Sherman forced to evacuate DNC headquarters with help of Capitol Police officers

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Democratic congressman says many pro-Palestinian protesters are being ‘duped’ Video

Democratic congressman says many pro-Palestinian protesters are being ‘duped’

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., reacts to the anti-Israel protests and condemns the violence that occurred in Washington D.C. including at the DNC HQ,

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif, said on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday that many anti-Israel protesters are being "duped" into supporting Hamas terrorism. Sherman said Wednesday night that he was evacuated from DNC headquarters with the help of Capitol Police officers after protesters turned violent, pepper-spraying police and attempting to enter the building.

PRO-PALESTINIAN VIOLENT PROTEST ERUPTS OUTSIDE DNC HEADQUARTERS IN WASHINGTON DC, CAPITOL POLICE INJURED

BRAD SHERMAN: The Hamas object was to attack and kill as many Israelis as they could - 1,200 - on October 7th, retreat, regroup, and then do it again. And that's not me speaking, that's top Hamas leadership. And I think some of the demonstrators support that plan. Others are duped into the idea that somehow a truce that allows Hamas to regroup and repeat will bring peace, and obviously that isn't the case. We all want a cease-fire, but the best way to get a cease-fire is for Hamas to release its hostages and disarm. And then the killing and the terrible scenes from Gaza can stop. 

DNC protest

Members of U.S. Capitol Police try to remove protesters from the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee during a demonstration against the war between Israel and Hamas on November 15, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Police in the nation's capital responded to the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee as pro-Palestinian demonstrators grew violent as they called for an immediate cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said about 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington.

Protesters told Fox News Digital that there were 300 people protesting the war.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican, posted that the "nation's capital is under siege."

"Last week, it was the White House," Biggs wrote. "This week, it's the DNC."

"These left-wing lunatics have to be held accountable," he added.

FOX News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.

