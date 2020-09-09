Democratic sheriff on why he left party: 'Unbelievable' that Democratic leadership condones rioting

Democratic leadership condoning riots is "unbelievable," said Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County, Ind., Wednesday.

“What I’ve witnessed across the United States is shocking,” Wedding told “Fox & Friends,” after leaving the Democratic Party.

“As a law enforcement leader, I can’t imagine 101 days of rioting, and it is condoned by the Democratic leadership. It’s unbelievable that they can do that to a law enforcement professional. As a sheriff, I could not imagine putting my deputies on the front lines of these riots night after night with no relief in sight,” Wedding said.

WHITE HOUSE BLASTS DEMOCRATIC MAYORS FOR UNREST DURING PROTESTS: 'SECURE YOUR STREETS'

President Trump on Monday blamed “Radical Left” Democratic governors and mayors for unrest in cities across the country over the weekend.

“Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland—All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors!” Trump tweeted Monday. “Get the picture?”

The president’s comments come as he and White House officials have criticized Democratic politicians, urging them to “step up” as protests and violence continue to rock cities and towns

Wedding said that he sees that President Trump supports law enforcement because the commander-in-chief offered cities "under siege federal aid."

"They're not smart enough to take that aid to try to end the siege of their cities," Wedding said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.