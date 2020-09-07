Trump slams violence in Democratic-run cities: 'Get the picture?'

President Trump on Monday blamed “Radical Left” Democratic governors and mayors for unrest in cities across the country over the weekend.

“Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland—All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors!” Trump tweeted Monday. “Get the picture?”

The president’s tweet comes after protests and unrest in cities over the weekend.

It is unclear what the president was specifically referring to, but in Brooklyn, five people were shot late Sunday night, including a 6-year-old boy during an outdoor celebration. All of the victims were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

WHITE HOUSE BLASTS DEMOCRATIC MAYORS FOR UNREST DURING PROTESTS: 'SECURE YOUR STREETS'

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the little boy and his mother were just getting out of a cab when they were shot. The little boy was in surgery Monday, according to The New York Post.

Harrison told The Post that the incident looked like “a gang-related shooting.”

Meanwhile, on Friday night in Rochester, N.Y., police arrested 11 people, and three police officers were injured after protests turned violent for the third night in a row after the leader of Rochester’s police union defended the seven officers linked to the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, who died in March.

Prude died of asphyxiation, with drug use a contributing factor, after police placed a “spit bag” over his head during his arrest a week earlier.

ROCHESTER POLICE INJURED, 11 PEOPLE ARRESTED AMID UNREST

In Portland, Ore., protests continued, hitting the 100th day of unrest since demonstrations began following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in May.

The president’s comments come as he and White House officials have criticized Democratic politicians, urging them to “step up” as protests and violence continue to rock cities and towns

“It is incumbent on Democrats to step up,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said last week. “Secure your streets.”

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.