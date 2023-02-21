Democrat wins special election for Virginia House seat

Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer McClellan is projected to win the special election to fill the vacant seat representing Virginia's 4th Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

The seat was vacated by the late Democratic Congressman Rep. Donald McEachin last year.

VA VOTERS TO SETTLE SPECIAL ELECTION FOR OPEN SEAT IN RICHMOND-BASED CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT ON TUESDAY

Jennifer McClellan is the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.