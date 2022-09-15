Top Democrat refuses to say whether she would accept any limits on abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Patty Murray on Thursday dodged questions about whether she can support any limits on abortion, even as she and other Democrats criticized Republicans for supporting a policy of allowing abortions up until the 15th week of pregnancy.

"I supported what was the principle in this country for 50 years, and that is the Roe decision, which was rejected by the Supreme Court and has now put our country into chaos," the veteran Washington Democrat said when asked by Fox News Digital whether Democrats support any limit on abortion.

When asked to clarify whether there are any potential time limits Democrats may consider putting on abortion, Murray again refused to directly answer.

Murray chairs the powerful Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee

"We want to put in law protections for every woman in the country, no matter where they live, or how much money they make, or where they come from [to give them] the ability to make their own health care decisions as they had under Roe before it was overturned," she said.

Murray also deflected when asked about Republicans' argument that a 15-week limit is consistent with many other developed countries, including most in Europe.

"They can debate weeks and countries and everything else," Murray said. "I know what my constituents want. I know what the women and men of America want in vast numbers. And that is the ability to make their own health care decisions with their family, their faith, their doctor, depending on what they need. I am not in that doctor's office with them, neither should any other politician be. That is their decision."

The exchange came after Murray and multiple other Democrats, including Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Maize Hirono, D-Hawaii, slammed a bill Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., proposed this week to limit abortions after 15 weeks. They said the bill amounts to a major step back on women's rights.

Graham's bill includes several exceptions, including for rape, incest and when a woman's life is in danger from a pregnancy. It also explicitly bans the prosecution of women seeking abortions.

"I see this as a responsible alternative to the very radical position by Democratic senators," Graham told Fox News Digital about his bill earlier this week. "I can assure that a vast majority of Americans do not support abortion on demand up to delivery."