Democrat Ohio US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to 'unfair' cash bail system

Democratic Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to cash bail nationwide and called the system "inherently unfair."

Ryan made the comments during a civil liberties forum when he was running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

"A good portion of people who are in jail right now are there pretrial. Right, people who have not been convicted, they retain their presumption of innocence. And we're seeing states end cash bail state-by-state. Would you support that nationally?," asked Jeanne Hruska, former American Civil Liberties Union political director.

"Yeah," Ryan replied in the September 2019 video. "The bail system is inherently unfair and what it does is it sets people down a spiral of not being able to go to work, not being able to take care of the kids, then you have adverse childhood experiences, and all the sudden a parent's not at home. It's not much different than what we talk about when we see these kids separated from their parents through the immigration situation."

The New York Post first reported on the video.

Ryan's Republican opponent, JD Vance, commented on the video, tweeting that the Democrat refuses to stand up to his own party.

"Tim Ryan has endorsed every anti-security idea to come from the far left. Our streets are less safe because he refuses to stand up to his own party," Vance said.

Fox News Digital did not receive responses to requests for comment from the Ryan or Vance campaigns.