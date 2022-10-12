Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Democrat Ohio US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to 'unfair' cash bail system

Rep. Tim Ryan called the cash bail system 'inherently unfair' during his 2020 run for president

Adam Sabes
Democratic Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to cash bail nationwide and called the system "inherently unfair."

Ryan made the comments during a civil liberties forum when he was running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

"A good portion of people who are in jail right now are there pretrial. Right, people who have not been convicted, they retain their presumption of innocence. And we're seeing states end cash bail state-by-state. Would you support that nationally?," asked Jeanne Hruska, former American Civil Liberties Union political director.

"Yeah," Ryan replied in the September 2019 video. "The bail system is inherently unfair and what it does is it sets people down a spiral of not being able to go to work, not being able to take care of the kids, then you have adverse childhood experiences, and all the sudden a parent's not at home. It's not much different than what we talk about when we see these kids separated from their parents through the immigration situation."

JD VANCE, TIM RYAN SQUARE OFF ON ECONOMIC ISSUES, ABORTION IN HEATED OHIO SENATE DEBATE

Tim Ryan is locked in a close contest with Republican venture capitalist and author JD Vance to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman.

The New York Post first reported on the video.

Ryan's Republican opponent, JD Vance, commented on the video, tweeting that the Democrat refuses to stand up to his own party.

OHIO SENATE SHOWDOWN: JD VANCE CALLS POLLS A ‘BIG JOKE’ AND VOWS HE'LL HAVE THE FUNDS NEEDED TO FIGHT TIM RYAN

Tim Ryan is distancing himself from his party ahead of the November election in order to stand a chance at flipping a US Senate seat currently held by a retiring Republican.

US Senate Republican candidate JD Vance speaks to the crowd at a rally held by former U.S. president Donald Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S., Sept. 17, 2022.

"Tim Ryan has endorsed every anti-security idea to come from the far left. Our streets are less safe because he refuses to stand up to his own party," Vance said.

Fox News Digital did not receive responses to requests for comment from the Ryan or Vance campaigns. 

