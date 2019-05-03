Tennessee Democrat's fried chicken stunt on Capitol Hill was 'racially insensitive:' Diamond and Silk

The Tennessee Democrat who ate Kentucky Fried Chicken as a jab at Attorney General Bill Barr for skipping a Congressional hearing has been blasted by “Fox Nation” personalities Diamond and Silk as “racially insensitive.”

Rep. Steve Cohen grabbed headlines Thursday after appearing on Capitol Hill with a bucket of fried chicken and a ceramic chicken statue on Thursday to mock Barr for being “too chicken” after the attorney general did not appear for his scheduled hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

DEMOCRATIC REP. STEVE COHEN EATS KFC TO MOCK AG WILLIAM BARR FOR SKIPPING HEARING

But Diamond and Silk told “Fox and Friends” on Friday morning the joke may have been “racially insensitive” and asked to imagine a scenario in which a Republican would be doing that.

“I want you all to understand the reason why the attorney general is experiencing all of this slander is because the Democrats are afraid,” Diamond said.

“They are getting caught up in the shenanigans who orchestrated and masterminded this Russia witch-hunt hoax. And once that comes out, I mean, it's going to blow up in their faces. So what they are going to try to do, they are going to try to smear him. They smear him because they fear him.”

NADLER SLAMS BARR'S DECISION TO SKIP HOUSE HEARING, THREATENS CONTEMPT CITATION: 'HE IS TERRIFIED

Barr skipped the testimony on Thursday following the contentious Senate hearing on Wednesday, with sparks flying over the handling of the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y, suggested holding Barr both in contempt of Congress and also issue a subpoena to have him testify.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They fear him because is he going to get to the truth. This is not about the attorney general taking up for president trump. He taking up for the truth. He is putting the truth and facts out there. That's what the American people want to see him do,” the "Fox Nation" duo added.

After grabbing headlines with his props Thursday, Cohen told reporters: “Chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions…this man was picked to be Donald Trump’s fixer. The Black Sox look clean compared to this team.

"It's a sad day in America."