Democrat Jamie Raskin offers update on his cancer treatment

The Maryland Democrat says he is halfway through his treatment process

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has reached the halfway point on his cancer treatment, his office announced Wednesday.

Raskin offered the update and thanked supporters for sending various gifts in a Thursday video. Raskin announced in December that he had developed a large B-cell lymphoma, which he described as a "serious but curable form of cancer."

"I’m midway through my treatments here," Raskin said in the video, according to the Hill. "I’ve done three of six rounds of chemotherapy, and you guys have completely bolstered my courage and my confidence."

"I’ve got my own constitutional preamble bandana," Raskin continued. "I’ve got flag hats. I’ve got people’s own chemo hats that worked for them, from a place called Alex’s Lemonade Stand. I got some bandanas. So my cup runneth over. And of course, a bunch of people sent me my own true blue Democrat mask."

Jamie Raskin thanked his supporters and offered an update on his cancer treatment Thursday.

Jamie Raskin says he is halfway through his cancer treatment.

Raskin has continued working in Congress throughout his chemo program, often spotted wearing various bandanas due to hair loss.

Raskin is among the most prominent critics of former President Donald Trump in Congress, having served in his second impeachment trial and participating in the January 6 committee.

