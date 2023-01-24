Dem Whip Katherine Clark scrubbed anti-cop article off website before taking leadership gig

FIRST ON FOX: House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark appears to have scrubbed an anti-police article from her official website ahead of taking the number two position in the lower chamber for House Democrats.

Fox News Digital has learned that Clark, the second most powerful Democrat in the House, appears to have taken down a link to a Boston Globe article supporting the radical ideology from June 2020 before she took the House minority whip spot.

The article, titled, "Defund the police makes some Democrats uncomfortable. That’s the point, activists say," was posted on Clark's official website under her "In the News" section where it remained from June 2020 before disappearing sometime after December 9, 2022.

TOP HOUSE DEM ADDRESSES VIOLENCE AGAINST POLICE AS NONBINARY CHILD PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ASSAULT ON COPS

The House Democratic whip's current website does not have the article posted on it.

In the article, Clark defended the Democrats' 2020 police reform bill that did not defund law enforcement, the Justice in Policing Act, as "a beginning, not an end" and that it is worth exploring "how we allocate our resources to move police from being a culture of being warriors to being guardians."

Clark's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's questions on the apparent scrubbing of the article and if the apparent scrubbing had anything to do with her becoming the House Democratic whip.

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER'S NON-BINARY CHILD ARRESTED IN ANTI-COP PROTEST HAD 'CLIMATE CHANGE' NIGHTMARES

This comes as Clark finds herself in the news after her middle child, Riley Dowell, was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly tagging a monument with anti-police slogans in spray paint and assaulting a law enforcement officer during the protest.

Clark condemned violence against police after her adult child was arraigned Monday for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and spraying the moniker ACAB, or "All Cops Are B-------," on public property.

"I condemn violence against everyone, whether that is against police or against community members as a result of any person or government entity," Clark, the House Democratic Whip, told reporters outside at an unrelated event in a Boston suburb Monday afternoon.

Clark recalled in December her middle child having nightmares due to "climate change."

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed reporting.