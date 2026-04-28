Dem lawmaker hosts Hamas-linked org, draws swift backlash online

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A California Democrat is facing backlash after hosting a Hamas-associated group at his office on Capitol Hill last week.

Rep. Derek Tran welcomed a group of leaders from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as part of the "National Muslim Advocacy Day," an annual lobbying event organized by Muslim advocacy groups.

CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization, was recently designated as a terrorist organization by the state of Texas and Florida following accusations that the group supported funding for Hamas. The group has since filed defamatory lawsuits against Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis.

Among those in attendance Wednesday was Hussam Ayloush, executive director of CAIR’s Los Angeles chapter, who has previously drawn criticism over comments about Israel, including a past statement in which he said "Israel should be attacked."

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"Proud to welcome folks from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) for an important conversation about fighting Islamophobia and defending civil rights for every member of our community," Tran said in a post on X Wednesday.

"In a short time, Rep. Derek Tran has earned the respect of many in his district," Ayloush said in a separate post.

Social media users quickly flooded Tran’s post, condemning his support for CAIR.

"Literally hosting terrorists," one user said.

The event comes after CAIR said it helped amplify Tran’s bid for the seat representing parts of Orange County and Los Angeles County in his narrow 2024 victory over Republican Michelle Steel.

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CAIR has long been accused of taking anti-Israel positions.

After the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel, CAIR’s Los Angeles leader Ayloush said it was a myth that Israel has the right to defend itself.

"An occupier never has the right to defend itself," Ayloush said at a 2023 event at the Islamic Society of Orange County. "The only ones who have the right to defend themselves are the occupied, in this case, the Palestinian people."

"Israel should be attacked," he added. "If you continue to occupy people's land every means according to international law to defend and resist the occupation is within your hand."

Other leaders at CAIR have echoed similar messages.

CAIR’s executive director, Nihad Awad, reportedly applauded the Oct. 7 attack, according to nonprofit Middle East Media and Research Institute (MEMRI).

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"I was happy to see the people of Gaza break the siege on October 7," he said. "They were victorious. The people of Gaza have the right to self-defense. Israel does not."

In 2007, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial, where five members of the HLF were convicted of conspiracy to funnel $12.4 million to Hamas in the early 2000s.