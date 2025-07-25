Decision to remove West Point crest from chapel Bibles reversed by secretary of the Army

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The secretary of the Army has ordered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to restore the school’s crest on the Bibles at the West Point Cadet Chapel, reversing a Biden-era decision to not include the crest when replacing the Bibles.

"Since the founding of West Point and before, generations of cadets, officers, and Soldiers have drawn strength and inspiration from God’s word," Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll said in a Friday statement to Fox News Digital. "The decision to remove the Academy’s historic crest from the Bibles in the Cadet Chapel is yet another example of the previous administration pushing far-left politics into our military institutions. I am directing West Point to reverse this decision immediately and restore this important symbol of Duty, Honor, Country."

Driscoll’s statement comes after Fox News Digital first reported that a conservative judicial and government watchdog group had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Defense over documents regarding why the crest was absent from the new Bibles.

A spokesperson for West Point declined to provide comment to Fox News Digital on Friday.

Judicial Watch first submitted a FOIA request in December 2024 seeking records related to the Bibles, after the MacArthur Society, a group for West Point graduates concerned about potential politicization at the military academy, notified them of the removal of the crest from the Bibles.

When asked for comment about the new Bibles, a spokesperson for West Point told Fox News Digital that the chapel's Bibles now feature the name of the military academy.

"The bibles purchased for the West Point Cadet Chapel are emblazoned with ‘The United States Miliary Academy, West Point, New York,'" the spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Judicial Watch filed the original FOIA request to learn more about the decision, due to concerns that the military academy is seeking to eliminate ties with what the group labels "traditional values."

But after receiving no response for the documents, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense for the documents Tuesday.

"Judicial Watch's heavy lifting gets results," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a Friday statement to Fox News Digital. "Goes to show again how our lawsuits exposing corruption can fix corruption. The US Army and West Point can't go wrong in honoring God."

The Pentagon told Fox News Digital that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Combining religious content or symbols with military material has faced backlash historically.

In 2012, all four branches of the military pulled approval for a military series of Holman Christian Standard Bibles that had been sold in military exchanges amid concerns that the series indicated that the Bible served as the official religious text of the military services, according to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.

The West Point crest has undergone several iterations but historically has included an eagle above the school's mascot, the Black Knights.

West Point is one of several U.S. military academies that train students to become military officers.