DC traffic stop reporting on illegal immigrants a ‘great step,' Trump says — other blue cities could be next

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said a new directive allowing the Metropolitan Police Department to disclose information to federal immigration authorities about those they pull over at traffic stops is a step in the right direction — and signaled that other cities could also face a similar policy.

The order, which Police Chief Pamela Smith approved Thursday, comes as Trump moved to federalize the nation’s capital’s police force and mobilize 800 National Guard troops to address crime in Washington.

"What you're saying is that it was a very positive thing," Trump told reporters about the new order Thursday. "When they stop people, they find they're illegal, they report them, they give them to us, etc., that's a very positive thing."

DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH VOWS TO BE 'FORCE MULTIPLIERS' OF DC POLICE

"I have heard that it just happened," Trump said. "That's a great step. That's a great step if they're doing that. Yeah. I think that's going to happen all over the country. We want to stop crime. I think if the Democrats aren't strong on this issue, they won't be able to do it."

The order means that Metropolitan Police can share details about their interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In addition to Trump, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also hailed the new order a success earlier Thursday.

"That means that as soon as they encounter somebody who is committing a crime, they will share that with ICE and we will be able to get those illegal criminals out of this country and we’ll make America safer," Noem told Fox News Thursday.

TRUMP TAKES CONTROL OF METRO POLICE, DEPLOYS NATIONAL GUARD TO TAKE ON WASHINGTON CRIME

Now that the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington has been federalized, it remains under the authority of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

A temporary federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department is permitted under emergency circumstances. However, Trump's move will likely be challenged in court over whether the situation in Washington qualifies as an emergency.

National Guard troops started to arrive in Washington Wednesday. These troops are reserve forces that respond to state and federal operations, typically in accordance with orders from their state governments.

Trump has deviated from the norm though, and mobilized National Guard troops from California to respond to immigration riots in June. By doing so, he bypassed California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

TRUMP THREATENS TO FEDERALIZE DC AFTER EX-DOGE EMPLOYEE 'BIG BALLS' VIOLENTLY BEATEN

However, Washington is different because the federal government oversees the District of Columbia National Guard.

Meanwhile, Democrats on Capitol Hill have decried Trump’s attempt to federalize the police and bring in National Guard troops.