DC police investigating noose found in tree near Capitol Hill church

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating what appears to be a noose hung near a Church, according to a statement and police report obtained by Fox News on Friday night.

The report noted that a rope was hung in a tree with a loop at the end – similar to a noose – on the grounds of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church located at 301 A Street SE.

DC Councilmember Charles Allen posted a photo of the hanging rope, calling it a "despicable symbol" and an "act of hate."

The incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

"These types of offenses are taken seriously and are entirely unacceptable," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "We are currently investigating this as a possible hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text your information anonymously to 50411."

The event was reported to the department on Friday.

A representative for St. Mark’s posted a letter to the community stating that the "symbol of hatred has no place" in its yard, the city or the country.

The representative noted that the rope had been removed by police technicians.