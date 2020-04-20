Gingrich rips Pelosi's late-night TV ice cream video: Most 'tone-deaf' thing ever from a House Speaker

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Monday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for simultaneously obstructing coronavirus relief for small businesses and showing off her stash of ice cream.

“I thought the notion of Nancy Pelosi holding up aid to small businesses while she stood in front of her two very expensive refrigerators and talked about how she loves to have her $11.75-a-pint ice cream to comfort her is the most tone-deaf thing I’ve seen a Speaker of the House do,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

Gingrich was referencing Pelosi's appearance via livestream on CBS' "Late Late Show" last Monday, during which she showed host James Corden her elaborate ice-cream collection while standing in front of a high-end, pricey refrigerator. Pelosi later posted the controversial clip on Twitter, with the caption: "We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer."

The speaker has since been roundly criticized for showing off her wares while people continue to be laid off and furloughed. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats last week rejected a request by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to give unanimous consent to legislation that would have added $250 billion to the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

Democrats say any legislation to fund the SBA should also provide aid to hospitals and local governments.

Gingrich said that Trump has worked very closely with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx on coming up with a plan to reopen parts of the economy in a safe way.

“Fauci and Birx both have very personal standards. They’ve been advising the president but in the end, the reason you have a president is there are some decisions larger than experts and it’s the job of the president to weigh everything and then try to make the best possible decision.”

Gingrich concluded,” I would say overall you look at our fatality rate and you look at Europe, you can feel pretty good about what the president has done.”

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.