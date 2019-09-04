DC consultant denies Ilhan Omar affair claim, accuses estranged wife of revenge plot

A D.C. political consultant accused of having an affair with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., insisted in recently filed court documents that the story was concocted by his estranged wife as an act of revenge.

Beth Mynett’s complaint for legal separation, filed last week in D.C. Superior Court, alleged that her husband Tim Mynett confessed his love for Omar and admitted to being in a relationship with her. Mr. Mynett has since filed a counterclaim asserting that none of this happened, while acknowledging that he and his wife are no longer living together.

ILHAN OMAR ISSUES TERSE DENIAL ON ALLEGATIONS OF AFFAIR WITH MARRIED DC CONSULTANT

“Since the time of Mr. Mynett’s departure from the marital home, Ms. Mynett began a negative campaign against Mr. Mynett, seemingly in an effort to ruin his career and permanently damage his relationship with William and his step-daughter,” said the counterclaim, which was obtained by Fox News and first reported by The New York Post. William is the couple's biological son.

“Mr. Mynett denies that he told Ms. Mynett he was leaving the marriage for Representative Ilhan Omar (‘Rep. Omar’) or that he was in love with her,” the court filing said.

The original allegations, which Omar also denied, have since stirred up political problems for the lawmaker.

Mynett’s consulting company was hired by Omar’s campaign in July 2018. After his wife filed her complaint, the conservative National Legal and Policy Center filed an FEC complaint alleging that Omar misused campaign funds. The complaint noted that according to FEC records, Omar’s campaign began reimbursing Mynett’s E Street Group, LLC for “travel expenses” in April 2019, the same month the Mynetts split up. The campaign paid Mynett and his company a total of nearly $230,000, the complaint said.

FEC rules, the NLPC said, require that such travel expenses list the individual benefitting from the arrangement, as well as the date and purpose of the payment. NLPC said that Omar's team instead only listed E Street as the recipient, and contained no details on the trips.

The FEC complaint cited Beth Mynett’s original court filing, which said that her husband’s “more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than his actual work commitments.”

OMAR HIT WITH FEC COMPLAINT, ACCUSED OF PAYING ALLEGED PARAMOUR’S TRAVEL EXPENSES WITH CAMPAIGN FUNDS

The NLPC said that if Omar’s campaign reimbursed Mynett for travel expenses “so that Rep. Omar would have the benefit of Mynett’s romantic companionship,” the payments should be deemed personal and not campaign-related.

In his answer to his wife's complaint, Mynett denied "any allegation which characterizes his work-related travel as being related to the furtherance of a relationship with Rep. Omar." He admitted to Beth Mynett's allegation that he introduced their son to Omar, but claimed that was at the child's request, as the boy had requested with other members of Congress.

Omar has denied the existence of an affair, calling questions about the alleged relationship and FEC complaint “stupid.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mynett confirmed that he and his wife split in April, but he gave very different reasons. His counterclaim stated that he and his wife were at an impasse over "differences in the parties' parenting styles," and that she made "expensive and seemingly unending renovations" to their home. He claimed that she pushed him into marriage in 2012, six years after their son William was born, giving an ultimatum to either marry her or "move out and parent their son from afar."

The counterclaim said that when Mynett told his wife that he could not remain in the marriage, he "confirmed to Ms. Mynett that he had not engaged in any physical or sexual relationship with any other woman during their marriage."

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and Gregg Re contributed to this report.