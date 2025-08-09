Cuomo calls out NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani over alleged rent-stabilized apartment: 'Move out immediately'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed Big Apple mayoral opponent Zohran Mamdani Friday for living in a rent-stabilized apartment, despite being "very rich."

"Somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman [Zohran Mamdani], are occupying her rent-controlled apartment," Cuomo posted to X on Friday along with a video of the lawmaker saying his monthly rent totals $2,300.

MAMDANI'S FORMER DEM COLLEAGUE RAILS AGAINST HIS SIGNATURE CAMPAIGN PROMISE: 'NAIL IN THE COFFIN'

Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani but is taking him on again as an independent in the general election, called on his opponent to surrender his apartment to someone more deserving of a subsidy. He cited Mamdani's affluent upbringing, more than six-figure income and international property ownership. Cuomo also noted Mamdani’s wife is employed — driving their household income even higher.

"No matter which way you cut it: Zohran Mamdani is a rich person," Cuomo said in the post. "You are actually very rich. Yet you and your wife pay $2,300 a month, as you have bragged, for a nice apartment in Astoria. That should be housing for someone who needs it."

EXPERT FLIPS SCRIPT ON KEY MAMDANI HOUSING PROBLEM HE SAYS WILL MAKE CRISIS WORSE: 'BASIC ECONOMICS'

The former governor also cited New York City's affordability crisis, noting that millions of the city's low-income residents need reasonably-priced apartments. The median rent in New York City has reached $3,397, a nearly $200 increase since 2024, according to Realtor.com.

"Today, I am calling on you to move out immediately and give your affordable housing back to an unhoused family who need it," Cuomo said. "Leaders must show moral clarity. Time to move out."

ANDREW CUOMO TALKS REMATCH WITH MAMDANI, SAYS SOCIALIST'S POLICIES WILL CAUSE 'DEATH' OF NYC

Earlier this week, Cuomo called out Mamdani for owning property in Uganda despite the country’s anti-LGBT policies.

"Up until now, Zohran Mamdani and his campaign have successfully evaded any scrutiny: He talks like Bernie but lives like Bezos," a spokesperson for Cuomo told Fox News Digital in an email. "It turns out handing the keys of New York City to a no-show, do-nothing assemblyman hypocrite is a bad idea. Andrew Cuomo is running to protect our streets, for REAL affordability, and to build a new New York City by giving opportunity to those who actually need it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Mamdani did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.