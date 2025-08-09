Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo calls out NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani over alleged rent-stabilized apartment: 'Move out immediately'

Cuomo accused Mamdani of paying $2,300 monthly rent despite being 'a rich person'

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
NJ GOP gubernatorial candidate vows to ‘make sure’ Mamdani does not win NYC race Video

NJ GOP gubernatorial candidate vows to ‘make sure’ Mamdani does not win NYC race

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli argues that Zohran Mamdani does ‘not belong’ in the public sphere.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed Big Apple mayoral opponent Zohran Mamdani Friday for living in a rent-stabilized apartment, despite being "very rich."

"Somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman [Zohran Mamdani], are occupying her rent-controlled apartment," Cuomo posted to X on Friday along with a video of the lawmaker saying his monthly rent totals $2,300.

MAMDANI'S FORMER DEM COLLEAGUE RAILS AGAINST HIS SIGNATURE CAMPAIGN PROMISE: 'NAIL IN THE COFFIN'

Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani but is taking him on again as an independent in the general election, called on his opponent to surrender his apartment to someone more deserving of a subsidy. He cited Mamdani's affluent upbringing, more than six-figure income and international property ownership. Cuomo also noted Mamdani’s wife is employed — driving their household income even higher.

andrew cuomo

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in the Rayburn House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Kent Nishimura)

"No matter which way you cut it: Zohran Mamdani is a rich person," Cuomo said in the post. "You are actually very rich. Yet you and your wife pay $2,300 a month, as you have bragged, for a nice apartment in Astoria. That should be housing for someone who needs it."

EXPERT FLIPS SCRIPT ON KEY MAMDANI HOUSING PROBLEM HE SAYS WILL MAKE CRISIS WORSE: 'BASIC ECONOMICS'

The former governor also cited New York City's affordability crisis, noting that millions of the city's low-income residents need reasonably-priced apartments. The median rent in New York City has reached $3,397, a nearly $200 increase since 2024, according to Realtor.com.

Zohran Mamdani

Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, speaks at an endorsement event from the union DC 37 on July 15, 2025, in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"Today, I am calling on you to move out immediately and give your affordable housing back to an unhoused family who need it," Cuomo said. "Leaders must show moral clarity. Time to move out."

ANDREW CUOMO TALKS REMATCH WITH MAMDANI, SAYS SOCIALIST'S POLICIES WILL CAUSE 'DEATH' OF NYC

Earlier this week, Cuomo called out Mamdani for owning property in Uganda despite the country’s anti-LGBT policies.

New York City skyline at sunset

The sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on November 15, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

"Up until now, Zohran Mamdani and his campaign have successfully evaded any scrutiny: He talks like Bernie but lives like Bezos," a spokesperson for Cuomo told Fox News Digital in an email. "It turns out handing the keys of New York City to a no-show, do-nothing assemblyman hypocrite is a bad idea. Andrew Cuomo is running to protect our streets, for REAL affordability, and to build a new New York City by giving opportunity to those who actually need it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Mamdani did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

More from Politics