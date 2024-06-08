Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Beyoncé gave SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson concert tickets valued at nearly $4,000: report

The Biden appointee also disclosed a $900,000 advance on her upcoming memoir

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Supreme Court set to begin new term with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Video

Supreme Court set to begin new term with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The court is expected to hear cases on controversial issues such as affirmative action and voting rights. 

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was gifted four concert tickets by pop superstar Beyoncé valued at $3,700, according to a financial disclosure. 

The Biden appointee also disclosed a $900,000 advance for her upcoming memoir "Lovely One" out in September, and two gifts of artwork in her chambers worth $12,500. 

The disclosures were part of an annual filing deadline for the justices, which all met except for Samuel Alito who asked for an extension, according to The Hill. The filing covered all of 2023. 

JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON RAISES EYEBROWS WITH COMMENT THAT FIRST AMENMENT ‘HAMSTRINGS’ GOVERNMENT

A split of Beyonce and Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was gifted four concert tickets by pop superstar Beyoncé valued at $3,700, according to a financial disclosure.  (Getty)

While Jackson’s filing didn’t specify which concert she received the tickets for, it was during Beyoncé’s "Renaissance World Tour."

Vice President Kamala Harris also previously filed that she was gifted tickets by Beyoncé, valuing them at $3,300, according to CNBC. 

Last year, Jackson, who was appointed to the court in 2022, also had a couple of eye-popping filings, including more than $6,500 in clothes from a photo shoot and a $1,200 flower display from Oprah Winfrey, according to The Hill. 

Beyonce performing

Beyoncé performing on her "Renaissance World Tour" last year.  (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

MICHELLE OBAMA SAYS BEYONCE'S ‘COWBOY CARTER’ ALBUM IS A REMINDER TO VOTE

Justice Clarence Thomas also amended his 2019 filing to reveal two trips to Indonesia and Sonoma County, California, that he said were paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow after they were "inadvertently omitted" initially. 

Ketanji Brown Jackson with Biden and Harris

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was appointed by President Biden and confirmed in 2022. (Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images)

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also reported being paid $340,000 by Regnery Publishing company. The court confirmed Friday that he is writing a legal memoir.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

