Cotton: Garland must resign over DOJ inaction on Jane's Revenge, more than 50 attacks on pro-life groups

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, said Thursday that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should resign over the Biden administration Justice Department’s inaction on more than 50 attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches in recent weeks purportedly carried out by Jane’s Revenge.

In a letter sent to Garland, Cotton, who is the ranking member for the subcommittee on Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism, the Intelligence Committee, and the Armed Services Committee, also called on the DOJ to investigate Jane’s Revenge as a "domestic terrorist organization."

"Houses of worship and pro-life pregnancy centers are under attack. The Family Research Council has compiled a list of more than 50 attacks against churches, pro-life pregnancy centers, and other pro-life groups in the past few weeks," Cotton wrote to Garland in a letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital. "A left-wing extremist group called ‘Jane's Revenge’ has taken credit for many of these attacks, including firebombings and grotesque acts of vandalism."

Cotton noted how the same group on Tuesday "has now issued a letter declaring ‘open season’ on all so-called ‘anti-choice’ groups, and calls for terrorist attacks against these groups by anyone ‘with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, [or] to jam."

MAYORKAS MUST ADDRESS ‘ANARCHIST EXTREMIST’ JANE'S REVENGE ATTACKS ON PRO-LIFE CENTERS: REP. GUEST

The senator included a list of more than a dozen attacks that Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for in recent weeks following the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade. Given many of these attacks did not result in any arrests, Cotton said the DOJ should bring federal charges against the perpetrators.

"What is the Department of Justice doing to protect Americans from these violent attacks? At a minimum, you should bring federal charges3 against the perpetrators, where appropriate, and investigate ‘Jane's Revenge’ as a domestic terrorist organization, Cotton wrote.

"If you are unwilling to protect Americans from these attacks, you should resign-although, in my opinion, you should resign in any case," he added.

The list at the end of a letter noted that on May 7, St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Ft. Collins, Colorado had its windows smashed and was vandalized with the message, "My Body My Choice," plus an anarchist symbol. The next day, Wisconsin Family Action in Madison, Wisconsin is firebombed and vandalized with the threat, "if abortions aren't safe, then you aren't either."

Also on May 8, which was Mother’s Day this year, The Loreto House Pregnancy & Parenting Resource Center in Denton, Texas, was vandalized with the messages "Forced birth is murder" and "Not a clinic."

On May 13, The Alpha Pregnancy Center in Reisterstown, Maryland, was vandalized with the messages "Jane's Revenge" and "If abortions aren't safe neither are you."

The next day, BirthRight pregnancy center in Frederick, Maryland was vandalized with the messages "Defend Roe" and "F-k Fake Clinic."

On May 21, four churches in Olympia, Washington, were vandalized with messages, including "If abortions aren't safe then neither are you," "Abort the church," and "God loves abortion."

Next Step Pregnancy Services had its windows smashed and was vandalized with the threat "If abortion isn't safe, you aren't either" on May 27.

On May 30, The Respect Life Office in Hollywood, Florida, was vandalized with the messages "Jane's Revenge," "If abortions aren't safe then niether [sic] are you," and anarchist symbols."

That same day, The Dove Medical Pregnancy Center in Eugene, Oregon, was vandalized with the messages "From Jane," "Not a clinic," "Abortion is healthcare," and communist and anarchist symbols. On June 2, Agape Pregnancy Center in Des Moines, Iowa, had its windows smashed and was vandalized with the messages "God loves abortions" and "fake clinic."

On June 3, the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center in Washington, D.C., was vandalized with eggs, red paint, and a message stating "Jane's Revenge." Meanwhile, Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in Asheville, North Carolina, had its windows smashed and was vandalized with the messages "No forced birth" and "If abortions aren't safe, neither are you!" on June 7.

Also on June 7, CompassCare pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, was firebombed and vandalized with the message "Jane was here." Options360 pregnancy center in Vancouver, Washington, was vandalized with red paint and the message "Jane's Revenge" on June 8.

And on June 11, The Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center in Gresham, Oregon, was firebombed.