Cory Booker erupts at Kash Patel, predicts he's 'not long' for his job

A fight between Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and FBI Director Kash Patel erupted on Tuesday during a hearing as Booker grilled Patel about controversies surrounding his tenure at the bureau.

Booker accused Patel of making the country "weaker and less safe" and predicted he would not last as FBI director, before a yelling match ensued.

"I think you're not going to be around long," Booker said during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. "I think this might be your last oversight hearing, because as much as you supplicate yourself to the will of Donald Trump and not the Constitution of the United States of America, Donald Trump has shown us in his first term, and in this term, he is not loyal to people like you."

"That rant of false information does not bring this country together," Patel shot back, before adding, "It's my time, not yours."

"My God! My God!" Booker exclaimed.

The clash came as Booker was grilling Patel over firings at the FBI and sealed grand jury testimony he gave during the prosecution against President Donald Trump over classified documents.

Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, interjected and scolded Booker, calling for order. The New Jersey Democrat stormed out after his questioning concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.