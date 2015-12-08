Corker: Take action against Iran's missiles

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker wants the Obama administration to act to stop Iran from testing ballistic missiles in violation of United Nations resolutions.

"Iran violates U.N. Security Council resolutions because it knows neither this administration nor the U.N. Security Council is likely to take any action. Instead, the administration remains paralyzed and responds to Iran's violations with empty words of condemnation and concern," Corker said in a statement Tuesday, reacting to reports that Iranian officials had tested a new medium-range ballistic missile for the second time since agreeing on July 14 to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

"These continued violations without consequences also validate concern that all leverage will shift to Iran once sanctions are removed. If we cannot respond to a clear violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution, I have no faith that the U.N. and the Obama administration will implement any form of snapback in response to Iranian violations of the nuclear agreement."

Fox News, quoting Western intelligence sources, reported Monday that the test of the Ghadr-110 missile, with an estimated range of about 1,200 miles, was conducted Nov. 21.

