Conservatives explode at botched Epstein document rollout: 'Complete disappointment'

The Justice Department’s rollout of the Epstein files on Thursday and Friday drew heated criticism from many on social media from those expressing dismay at the level of detail of the files and the time it took to release them.

The highly anticipated release of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday did not include a "client list" or any new startling information, and speculation continued into Friday with the Justice Department saying that some of the documents were still being tracked down.

Many conservatives took to social media to express frustration and disappointment with the rollout over the past couple of days.

"I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., posted on X . "THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!"

PEDO ACT: LAWMAKER MOVES TO PROTECT EPSTEIN FILES, ACCUSES 'CERTAIN FBI AGENTS' OF TRYING TO DESTROY DOCS

"The fact that the Epstein files haven’t yet been released demonstrates that the President doesn’t yet have operational control of the DOJ and FBI," Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., posted on X on Friday morning. "It could take a while to establish, or as with his first term, it might never be established."

Many on social media also took issue with the presence of several conservative influencers at the White House who were pictured outside holding binders that said "The Epstein Files Phase 1," suggesting that new information had been released.

"Pam Bondi: ‘We're releasing the first of the Epstein files tomorrow.’ Americans: ‘Cool! Then we'll get to read them?’ Bondi: ‘Well actually you'll get to see fun little photo shoots of conservative personalities & influencers holding a binder!’" Daily Signal investigative columnist Tony Kinnett posted on X.

"Not interested in some big theatrical rollout of the Epstein files, if they even exist anymore," conservative commentator Matt Walsh posted on X . "Put them online for everyone to see. Hold a press conference to walk us through it. There’s a time for showmanship and a time to be direct and boring. This is definitely the latter."

"The most likely outcome of the ‘Epstein Files’ has always been that it's mostly stuff we already knew and nothing truly game-changing," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X . "That's even more true for the JFK files. If that's the case, just admit it and move on. Stop hyping this crap up and then not delivering."

BONDI SAYS EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST 'SITTING ON MY DESK RIGHT NOW,' AND IS REVIEWING JFK, MLK FILES

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel which explained the delay in the release of the documents and placed blame on an FBI field office in New York.

Bondi said she had requested the full Epstein case file before Patel was confirmed as the head of the FBI and received about 200 pages of files — far fewer than the number of pages released last year in a civil lawsuit connected to Ghislaine Maxwell, the trafficker's former lover and convicted accomplice.

"I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents," Bondi wrote. "Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein."

"By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained," Bondi added. "There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access."

As of Friday afternoon, no new files had been released.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

"What you’re going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information," Bondi said on Fox News on Wednesday night when asked about the type of information that would be released Thursday. "But, it’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant."

Many defended Bondi against accusations of a botched document rollout, including DOGE chief Elon Musk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People don’t understand that you don’t get instant power here," Musk posted on X in response to a post defending Bondi for being in a position of "fighting against a leftist culture."

Patel addressed the situation late Thursday in a post on X .

"The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice," Patel wrote.

"There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise."

Fox News Digital’s Mike Ruiz contributed to this report.