POLITICS

Conservative group registers 50K voters in swing states: ‘Could change the outcome’

Heritage Action for America focused on registering voters in Arizona and Georgia

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
Hats off to Trump, McConnell for their leadership: Kevin Roberts Video

Hats off to Trump, McConnell for their leadership: Kevin Roberts

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page and Fox News senior political analyst Juan Williams discuss former President Trump's unifying effort. 

EXCLUSIVE: A conservative grassroots group said Monday they registered 50,000 new voters in two key swing states, as the two major-party presidential nominees prepare to meet for a highly-anticipated debate.

Heritage Action for America, which boasts 2 million activists in states across the country, announced that its six-figure, data-driven endeavor to register voters in Georgia and Arizona has been a success.

To build on that, the group also announced it is considering resourcing another project in the two states to drive voter turnout among those they have just registered. 

The drive was geared toward conservative voters, not Republicans, Democrats or others on a party-line basis. As a 501c(4) organization, Heritage Action is permitted to back specific legislation but cannot work in support of partisan candidates.

Founded in 2010, Heritage Action seeks to work toward conservative policy victories at the state level and trains volunteers and other activists to be "sentinels" in their home states to "fight for America’s future."

georgia_welcome_sign

A sign welcomes travelers to the Peach State at the I-20 East Welcome Center near Tallapoosa, Georgia, on Oct. 3, 2022. (Charlie Creitz)

Of the project in the two key states, Heritage Action Vice President Ryan Walker said the last several election cycles have shown that "every vote matters."

"Registering as many like-minded voters as possible can and will make the difference between conservatives winning and losing in 2024," Walker said.

"Heritage Action is proud of our work to register more than 50,000 conservative voters in Georgia and Arizona —and motivated to further our investments in these must-win states."

Walker added that voter engagement is key to returning a conservative majority to Congress and enacting conservative policies from the executive branch.

Candidate and former President Donald Trump

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Mexico border south of Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

"The future of our country is on the line and Heritage is running through the tape to save her," Walker said.

After identifying potential new registrants, the project’s organizers and activists followed up with door-to-door visits, text messages and telephone conversations.

President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the two states by about 12,000 votes each, a figure dwarfed by the 50,000 number announced by Heritage Action.

"Based on data from the 2020 election, the addition of 50,000 conservative voters in Georgia and Arizona could change the outcome of the presidential election," the organization said in a statement.

Kamala Harris during campaign event

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at IBEW Local Union #5 on Sept. 2, 2024 in Pittsburgh. (Getty Images)

In previous comments, Heritage Action President Kevin Roberts noted Biden won the White House in 2020 by a very small margin and, therefore, conservative change can be realized with targeted grassroots organizing.

"After he opened our borders, destroyed our economy through overspending and inflation, and invited conflict around the globe with failed foreign policy, voters are eager to fire him for good," Roberts said.

"Heritage Action’s strategic voter registration campaign is finding and equipping the voters needed to ensure conservative majorities in must-win states across the country."

