Pennsylvanians offer mixed answers on where Harris stands on key issues: 'Better than the alternative'

With Vice President Kamala Harris hunkering down in swing-state Pennsylvania in the lead-up to her debate with former President Donald Trump this week, Fox News Digital asked people in Pittsburgh where they think she stands on key issues.

Lately, Harris has taken heat for appearing to waffle on issues like taxation – particularly on gratuities, after Trump made a similar campaign pledge to end the policy – as well as claiming she will secure the southern border.

Last week, Harris’ campaign confirmed to Fox News that her position had changed on several immigration-related policies, including decriminalizing illegal border crossings and closing detention centers.

Richard Walker of Pittsburgh said he believes Harris stands in favor of allowing fracking in places like Pennsylvania – as other states like New York currently have blanket moratoriums.

As for her stance on the nationalization of health care, Walker said he has not heard what her position is but remarked it should be more affordable than at present.

When asked whether she would be the best candidate to bring down the inflated prices of groceries and other commodities, Walker suggested she would be, but added he saw prices rise before she and President Biden took office.

Walker indicated the same about the border crisis, in that he believes Harris is trying to secure the border but that it has long been a problem.

He told Fox News Digital he is not sure whether Harris can win his home state, calling it a "toss-up" – but suggested she has a good shot at winning next week’s debate.

"I hope so," he said.

On Penn Avenue, sporting a classic green and white Randall Cunningham jersey, Tyrone Murray joked that he might not seem like the typical Pittsburgher, given such attire.

However, he said he is from the Steel City and believes Harris will win statewide in November.

"I think the women are going to take over," he said. "I think that’s the difference in her winning – women [votes] period."

He appeared to agree with Walker that the border has long been a crisis, and that Harris is putting forth an effort.

As for the cost of consumer goods and whether Harris will help bring them down, he remarked, "They can’t go any higher."

"Everything's been going up since the virus hit. You know, it didn't make any difference who was president."

He went on to urge Harris to endorse an expansion of fracking, noting the economic and regional importance of American natural gas.

Waiting for his bus downtown, Ron – who declined to give his last name – said he believes Harris does support a secure southern border. In terms of fracking, Ron said he believes Harris is more in favor of fracking than not but supports restrictions and regulations on it. In terms of the debate, he said Harris has trouble with public speaking, but offered her a good shot at winning the debate and the election. "I think she’s better than the alternative," he said.

Meanwhile, fellow Pittsburgher Vijay Kumar said he believes she leans more toward renewables than fracking or drilling for fossil fuels. Kumar said that while there is "always room for improvement" in securing the border, he believes Harris has tried to "ask people to follow the rules" when it comes to immigrating to the U.S. "I think she is doing a good job. If the question is like, is there something else that could be done? Definitely, yes."

Off William Penn Place, near the Drury Plaza Hotel, Anita told Fox News Digital she believes Harris supports a secure border and proffered that she will win both the debate and Penn’s commonwealth in November.

"I think she’s going to do great [at the debate]," added Nancy, who was walking with her friend, Lavonte, nearby.

When asked what he thought Harris’ position is on the border, Lavonte instead blamed Congress for torpedoing a recent compromise border bill between Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.

"They use it as a political football," he said. "Congress needs to get their behinds together and pass a bill that’ll take care of that… You see what Trump did."

Trump has been blamed for lobbying against the legislation.

Local resident Charlie Cane remarked that he believes Harris will win the debate next week, calling it the match-up of a "prosecutor versus a criminal."

He added he believes she is the right candidate to bring down inflation in food and housing prices, while saying she "could do better" on border security.

