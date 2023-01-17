Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

Connecticut to hold special elections to fill 3 vacancies in the state's House of Representatives

One of the CT House of Representatives seats opened when a lawmaker died

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that special elections will be scheduled for Feb. 28 to fill three vacancies in the state's House of Representatives.

One of the seats became vacant this month when 39-year-old Democratic Rep. Quentin Williams of Middletown died in a car crash just hours after he was sworn in for a third term.

CONNECTICUT GOV. NED LAMONT SWORN IN FOR ANOTHER 4 YEARS, CALLS FOR MIDDLE CLASS TAX CUTS

The state of Connecticut will hold special elections to fill the three vacant seats in the state's House of Representatives on Feb. 28, 2023.

The state of Connecticut will hold special elections to fill the three vacant seats in the state's House of Representatives on Feb. 28, 2023. (Fox News)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The other two seats became vacant because of the resignations of Democratic Reps. Edwin Vargas Jr. of Hartford and Dan Fox of Stamford. Both lawmakers were reelected in November but chose not to serve another term.

More from Politics