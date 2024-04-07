Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests

Colorado woman dubbed Jan. 6 'praying grandma' convicted of Capitol riot misdemeanors, Trump weighs in

Trump rips possible prison time for 'J6 Praying Grandma' Rebecca Lavrenz

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
Appeals court rules Trump not immune in Jan. 6 case Video

Appeals court rules Trump not immune in Jan. 6 case

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his take on the ruling. Fox News' David Spunt also weighs in on the order and what it could mean for the timeline of his trial. 

A Colorado woman known on social media as the "J6 Praying Grandma" was convicted of four federal misdemeanor counts last week in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and could face up to a year in prison. 

Rebecca Lavrenz, a 71-year-old great-grandmother who reportedly operates a bed and breakfast outside of Colorado Springs, was convicted by a 12-member jury in Washington, D.C., on Thursday of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol, The Gazette reported. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12, and Lavrenz reportedly could face up to a year in prison and fines of more than $200,000, excluding legal fees. 

The woman told the Gazette that though she was "surprised" about the verdict, "I believe God wanted it to turn out this way so my voice could be amplified. We have to wake up our country."

"The whole reason I went to the Capitol was to pray," Lavrenz told the newspaper. "I didn’t get into this for myself, I was there to stand up for my country. God led me to go there and into the building to stand up for my First Amendment rights to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

RFK DISAVOWS CAMPAIGN EMAIL CALLING JAN. 6 PROTESTERS 'ACTIVISTS' STRIPPED OF 'CONSTITUTIONAL LIBERTIES'

Rebecca Lavrenz seen in live news coverage of the Capitol riot

Rebecca Lavrenz provided a photo to FBI agents and identified herself as the woman seen in ABC News live coverage of the Capitol riot, the DOJ said.  (DOJ)

Former President Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, wrote on TRUTH Social in the wake of the conviction that Lavrenz "has been unfairly targeted by Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, and now faces up to 1 YEAR in prison for peacefully walking around the Capitol, and praying for our Failing Nation on January 6th!" 

Sharing a link to where people can donate to support Lavrenz’s legal expenses, Trump said the grandmother and "small business owner" is now "one of Joe Biden’s J6 HOSTAGES!!!" 

NEW MEXICO COUNTY COMMISSIONER WHO PARTICIPATED IN JAN 6 RIOT LOSES SUPREME COURT APPEAL

Rebecca Lavrenz speaks to officer

Rebecca Lavrenz seen speaking with a U.S. Capitol Police Officer.  (Justice Department)

"Crooked Joe Biden spends more time prosecuting Patriots like Rebecca, AND ME, than Violent Criminals, Thugs, Murderers, and ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS who are destroying our Country. THIS IS WHAT WE ARE UP AGAINST. MAGA2024!" Trump concluded on TRUTH Social on Friday.  

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Justice Department for comment on Trump's posted remarks, but they did not immediately respond.

Rebecca Lavrenz stands in the Capitol

Rebecca Lavrenz seen inside the Capitol Rotunda.  (Justice Department)

The Justice Department accused Lavrenz of spending just 10 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court documents say the FBI conducted a "consensual interview" with Lavrenz at her home on April 6, 2021, when she allegedly admitted to agents that she had been in Washington, D.C., to participate in the "Stop the Steal" rally on the mall and followed the crowd to the U.S. Capitol building. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lavrenz observed people getting into "physical confrontations" with police as the crowd grew, but "when a man finally succeeded in pushing past a barrier and entering the U.S. Capitol, Lavrenz observed that none of the police officers chased him," according to an arrest affidavit, as reported by The Gazette. She followed the crowd streaming past the barriers and into the Capitol's main door on the east side. As she stated, and as video footage supports, she spent about 10 minutes inside, roaming from the East center entrance to the Rotunda and back, speaking briefly with a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and exiting through the same door she entered. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics