Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Homeland Security

Coast Guard surges to Rio Grande in new border security mission, Operation River Wall

Operation River Wall is focused on drug trafficking and illegal immigration along Rio Grande

By Diana Stancy Fox News
close
WATCH: Coast Guard cutter completes drug interdiction in Operation Pacific Viper Video

WATCH: Coast Guard cutter completes drug interdiction in Operation Pacific Viper

FIRST ON FOX: Coast Guard Cutter Seneca interdicted 5,500 lbs of cocaine northeast of the Galápagos Islands Sept. 10, 2025, as part of Operation Pacific Viper, a Coast Guard and Navy effort to combat illegal drugs entering the U.S. (Credit: DHS)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Coast Guard is bolstering its forces along western Texas’ Rio Grande to support President Donald Trump’s border security mission as part of a "surge operation," according to the service. 

Trump declared a national emergency at the border in January, and his administration stood up Joint Task Force Southern Border in March to allow troops under the Department of War to assist with the Department of Homeland Security’s border mission. 

Dubbed Operation River Wall, the Coast Guard deployment aims to counter the influx of drugs into the U.S., and to deter and interdict illegal immigrants along the 260-mile stretch of the river that is part of the U.S. border, the service announced Monday. 

The Coast Guard said it is dispatching additional response boats, shallow watercraft, command and control assets, and tactical teams to the area to support the operation. 

WATCH: COAST GUARD SEIZES COCAINE, SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORISTS IN PACIFIC VIPER RAID

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visits Coast Guard

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, right, pilots a U.S. Coast Guard response boat-small with the Maritime Security Response Team in San Diego, March 16, 2025. (Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The service said it is leading operations it is conducting alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of War under U.S. Northern Command to advance Trump’s border priorities. 

"U.S. Coast Guard is the best in the world at tactical boat operations and maritime interdiction at sea, along our coasts, and in riverine environments," Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard, said in a Monday statement. "Through Operation River Wall, the Coast Guard is controlling the U.S. southern border along the Rio Grande River in eastern Texas."

COAST GUARD BURNS, SINKS SUSPECTED 'DRUG BOAT,' APPREHENDS 7 ALLEGED DRUG SMUGGLERS: VIDEO

A Coast Guard member seen wrapping bails of illegal drugs on a ship.

A Coast Guard crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Diligence wraps bails of illicit narcotics during a drug offload at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. (Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski/Coast Guard)

It’s unclear exactly how many Coast Guard personnel and assets are involved in Operation River Wall, and the Coast Guard did not provide specifics, citing operational security concerns. 

"We are deploying a range of assets, personnel, and equipment appropriate to maximize coverage of the Rio Grande River," Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Steve Roth said in a Tuesday statement to Fox News Digital. "Due to operational security concerns, we cannot provide specific details about deployment numbers or specific locations." 

However, the Coast Guard announced in March it was beefing up its operational presence along the southwest border for border security operations. Between January and March, the Coast Guard Southwest District announced it tripled its forces there. 

The Pentagon said in July that roughly 8,500 troops are assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Border to provide backup to the Coast Guard and Border Patrol, and have been tasked with responding to security threats along the border. 

COAST GUARD OVERHAUL TAKES OFF AMID TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S IMMIGRATION, NARCOTICS CRACKDOWN

Operation Pacific Viper

Coast Guard Cutter Seneca interdicted 5,500 pounds of cocaine northeast of the Galápagos Islands on Sept. 10, 2025, as part of Operation Pacific Viper. (Department of Homeland Security)

The Coast Guard has launched several high-profile operations in recent months. For example, the service kicked off Operation Pacific Viper in August — a joint effort between the Coast Guard and Navy aimed at countering the influx of illegal drugs to the U.S. as part of Trump’s larger effort to crack down on drug cartels.

So far, the Coast Guard has confiscated 100,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean since August, averaging 1,600 pounds of cocaine daily, according to the service. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue