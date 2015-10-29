Cleaning House: Ryan vows to fix brokenness

Newly sworn-in House Speaker Paul Ryan immediately promised members he would work to fix the "broken" House by fostering cooperation and inclusiveness among all members.

Ryan said he and others want to help "improve people's lives," but said the House in recent years has failed.

"But let's be frank: The House is broken," he said. "We are not solving problems. We are adding to them. And I am not interested in laying blame. We are not settling scores. We are wiping the slate clean. Neither the members nor the people are satisfied with how things are going. We need to make some changes, starting with how the House does business."

Ryan is promising to unify the frequently divided House Republican conference and help bridge the partisan divide, which he said the public views as "chaos" in Washington.

