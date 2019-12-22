Christianity Today editor defends editorial calling for Trump's removal

A top evangelical Christian writer defended on Sunday a recent scathing editorial he wrote that called for President Trump to be removed from office.

Mark Galli, the editor-in-chief of Christianity Today, said in an interview with CBS’ “Face The Nation” that Trump’s support of causes important to the evangelical community can no longer excuse his actions in other areas and said the president is “morally unfit” to occupy the Oval Office.

“I am making a moral judgment that he is morally unfit or, even more precisely, it's his public morality that makes him unfit," Galli said.

While Galli admitted that “none of us are perfect,” he added that the president "has certain responsibilities as a public figure to display a certain level of public character and public morality."

“He gives us what we need on 'pro-life' but you've got this bad character,” Galli said. “And the fundamental argument I'm making is we crossed a line somewhere in the impeachment hearings, at least in my mind, that that balance no longer works."

Galli has drawn criticism for the editorial he published last Thursday, but has refused to back from his criticism of Trump.

In his piece, which was published one day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, argued that while Democrats “have had it out for [Trump] from Day One" the facts against Trump are “unambiguous.”

“The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Galli wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

He added: "The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies and slanders — is a near-perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused."

Despite Galli's criticism, Trump still enjoys solid support among white envangelical voters, with a recent Fox News poll finding that 67 percent of them still approve of his job performance, compared to the overall 53 percent of Americans who disapprove of the president. The poll also found that while 50 percent of voters believe the president should be impeached and removed from office, 67 percent of white evangelicals believe Trump should not even have been impeached.

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.