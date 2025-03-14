China's US influence could face crackdown under slate of new bills

FIRST ON FOX: China could face a crackdown on its influence in the U.S. on multiple fronts if a slate of new targeted bills is passed.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., led the introduction of three bills aimed at curbing Chinese influence this week. The measures specifically take action on China's acquisition of U.S. farmland, its predatory investment and its connections to U.S. education institutions.

"China continues to buy up American farm land, steal our patents and expand their authoritarian world view," Lankford told Fox News Digital. "America will demonstrate to the world our values and maintain our economic and military strength to assure the globe has the best opportunity for freedom. No one in China should doubt America’s resolve and commitment to liberty."

The Countering Adversarial and Malicious Partnerships at Universities and Schools Act (CAMPUS) would prohibit joint research between U.S. universities and those in China connected to its military and bar federal funds from going to schools that partner with entities linked to it.

The next bill, known as the Belt & Road Oversight Act, is designed to monitor China's predatory lending practices and counter any economic coercion. The measure would establish officers at all worldwide embassies who would be charged with tracking its investments in critical infrastructure.

The third bill would conduct oversight into any purchases of U.S. agricultural land that could pose a national security threat. Named the Security and Oversight of International Landholdings (SOIL) Act, the measure specifically bans any federal assistance for certain real estate holdings that are owned by foreign entities and expands disclosure requirements for land purchases made by any such entities.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., co-sponsored both the CAMPUS and SOIL Acts.

The bills targeting China's influence come after the country held recent nuclear talks with Russia and Iran in Beijing.

Ahead of the meeting, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said the discussions would be about "developments related to the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions."

The meeting was downplayed by President Trump earlier in the week. He suggested U.S. adversaries could be talking "de-escalation."

"Well, maybe they're going to talk about non-nuclear problems. Maybe they're going to be talking about the de-escalation of nuclear weapons," Trump said in the Oval Office.