Iran, China and Russia huddle for nuclear talks while UN meets behind closed doors on possible sanctions

Iran, Russia and China are set to hold high-level talks in Beijing Friday to discuss Tehran's near-nuclear capabilities.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, informed reporters about the meeting on Wednesday. The trio of nations has friendly relations, and all are parties to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said the talks will be on "developments related to the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions."

The Friday meeting will follow a closed-door meeting of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Iran’s uranium enrichment that has breached 60%, dangerously close to the 90% enrichment needed to make a bomb.

That meeting, which was requested by the U.S. and its allies, could discuss the triggering of so-called snapback sanctions – sanctions that were lifted under the JCPOA.

The U.S. left the Iran nuclear deal during President Donald Trump’s first administration. But the other parties to the agreement – Britain, Iran, China, Russia, Germany and France – could decide to call back the international sanctions before the Security Council resolution behind the deal expires in October.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will preside over the meeting, with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in attendance.

Tehran has provided Moscow with drones and missiles for its offensive in Ukraine. And China, Iran and Russia conducted joint naval drills on Monday.

The meetings follow an unsuccessful attempt by Trump to restart talks on a new nuclear deal. Iran recently rebuffed a letter Trump sent on the matter and said it would not negotiate with "bullying" countries.

"It is unacceptable for us that they give orders and make threats. I won't even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want," said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Trump has insisted he'd prefer diplomacy, but will not rule out military tactics to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"If we have to go to the military option, it will be very, very bad for [Iran]," he said.

Tehran still denies it is pursuing a nuclear weapon, but experts have said there is no civilian use for 60% enriched uranium.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had agreed to assist the U.S. in communicating with Iran on its nuclear program.

"It is clear that Iran is seeking negotiations based on mutual respect, constructive negotiations," Peskov said of possible nuclear talks.