China pushes back against G-7 joint statement, blames 'sinister intentions' of US, others

China's embassy in London on Monday responded to a joint statement issued by leaders at the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, and said these countries should be focused on cooperation not "harming" its interest.

"We urge the United States and other members of the G-7 to respect the facts, understand the situation, stop slandering China, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop harming China’s interest," a statement from the embassy read, according to Reuters.

President Biden aimed to persuade leaders at the summit to present a more united front against China’s "non-market policies and human rights abuses." China was a major focal point during the summit and was the main topic of a 90-minute session on Saturday, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported that the organizers of the event made an effort to prevent spying during the conversation, and some participants lost access to their cell phones.

In the group’s 25-page communique published Sunday, the group said: "With regard to China, and competition in the global economy, we will continue to consult on collective approaches to challenging non-market policies and practices which undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy."

The leaders also said they will promote their values by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

"The only way we’re going to meet the global threats is by working together with our partners and our allies," Biden said at a press conference after the summit concluded. "America is back at the table," he said.

The Chinese embassy said the facts regarding these issues were distorted and exposed the "sinister intentions of a few countries such as the United States."

