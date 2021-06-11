G-7: Johnson says UK and US have ‘indestructible relationship’

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview Friday that he had "terrific" talks with President Joe Biden and the U.S. and U.K. share an "indestructible relationship."

"It's a relationship that has endured for a very long time, and has been an important part of peace and prosperity both in Europe and around the world," he told the BBC.

BIDEN, FIRST LADY TO MEET WITH QUEEN AT WINDSOR CASTLE

Biden hopes to use his first overseas trip as president to reassure European allies.

Though thorny issues like Brexit and the future of Northern Ireland shadowed the meeting, Biden and Johnson began their sit-down by immediately striking a tone of conviviality as the news media watched.

"I told the prime minister we have something in common. We both married way above our station," Biden joked after a highly choreographed walk with their spouses.

