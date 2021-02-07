Cheney says she will not resign despite call from state GOP, stands by Trump impeachment vote

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said she will remain in office and in her position as one of the highest ranking Republicans in Congress. despite opposition following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

After House Republicans voted not to remove Cheney from her leadership position, the Wyoming Republican Party censured her on Saturday and called for her to resign. On Sunday, Cheney made clear she has no plans to do so.

WYOMING STATE GOP VOTES TO FORMALLY CENSURE LIZ CHENEY FOR IMPEACHMENT VOTE

"I'm not," Cheney told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. "Look I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution. And as I've explained and will continue to explain to supporters all across the state, voters all across the state, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment, and it doesn't bend to partisanship, it doesn't bend to political pressure, it's the most important oath that we take."

Cheney went on to criticize her state party for their censure, accusing them of believing conspiracy theories about the election and the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that she says are just not true.

CHENEY EASILY SURVIVES PUSH TO STRIP HER OF HER HOUSE GOP LEADERSHIP POSITION

"Well, I think you have to read the language of the censure," Cheney said. "People in the party are mistaken, they believe that BLM and Antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol. That's just simply not the case, it's not true. And we're going to have a lot of work we have to do. People have been lied to. The extent to which the president, President Trump, for months leading up to Jan. 6 spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie. And people need to understand that."

Cheney called on the GOP to be truthful about the election so that they can regain power in next year's mid-term elections and the 2024 presidential race.

"We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth and that we're being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if she would vote to convict Trump if she was in the Senate, Cheney said she would listen to the evidence and testimony. Still, she had strong words for Trump, accusing him of putting himself ahead of his country.

"The single greatest threat to our republic is a president who would put his own self-interest above the Constitution, above the national interest. And we've had a situation where President Trump claimed for months that the election was stolen and the apparently set about to do everything he could to steal it himself.