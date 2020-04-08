California governor planning coronavirus aid for illegal immigrants

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature are working on a coronavirus aid plan for the state’s illegal immigrants and others not covered by the federal government’s $2.2 trillion relief package.

Newsom, a Democrat, disclosed the plans Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

“Californians care deeply about undocumented residents in this state,” the governor, a former mayor of San Francisco, said.

But some California Republicans have spoken out against the plan.

“I see the state of California and its budget as a house of cards and with this coronavirus-induced recession, I’m just trying to figure out where the money would come from,” state Sen. John Moorlach, a Republican from Costa Mesa, told the AP. “I would say helping undocumented would be a luxury item.”

About 2 million people are believed to be living in California illegally, according to the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The group requested that Newsom create a “disaster relief fund” to provide financial assistance to those immigrants who haven’t been able to work during the state’s stay-at-home order because of the virus.

Under the federal relief plan that President Trump signed into law last month, American adults making less than $75,000 annually will receive checks for $1,200 and couples making less than $150,000 will receive $2,400 – provided they use a Social Security number when filing their tax forms.

But illegal immigrants are not eligible for the federal plan, regardless of whether they pay taxes from their paychecks.

Newsom said a plan he intends to unveil in May will offer some relief for illegal immigrants, adding California is “not just waiting for the federal government to do that for us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.