California Democrat drops out of governor's race to run for a different role

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who launched a gubernatorial bid more than two years ago, is dropping out and running for state treasurer instead.

"At this moment, I believe I can make the greatest impact by focusing on California’s financial future," the Democrat noted in a statement, according to Politico.

Fox News Digital emailed Kounalakis' campaign early on Friday morning to request comment from the lieutenant governor.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced in a statement last week that she had "given serious thought to" seeking the governorship, but decided not to do so "in this election."

The 2026 gubernatorial contest is wide open since current Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who is serving his second term, cannot run again due to the state's two-term limit.

"No Governor may serve more than 2 terms," the state constitution stipulates.

Newsom, who took office in 2019, survived a gubernatorial recall election in 2021, and then went on to win election to a second term in 2022.

Democrats running to succeed Newsom include former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, former Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and others.