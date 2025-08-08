Expand / Collapse search
California

California Democrat drops out of governor's race to run for a different role

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is now running for state treasurer

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Kamala Harris sets the record straight on California gubernatorial bid as 2028 concerns linger Video

Kamala Harris sets the record straight on California gubernatorial bid as 2028 concerns linger

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Kamala Harris' political future after announcing she won't seek to become the next governor of California. 

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who launched a gubernatorial bid more than two years ago, is dropping out and running for state treasurer instead.

"At this moment, I believe I can make the greatest impact by focusing on California’s financial future," the Democrat noted in a statement, according to Politico.

Fox News Digital emailed Kounalakis' campaign early on Friday morning to request comment from the lieutenant governor.

GOP CONGRESSMAN VOWS ‘ALL OPTIONS ARE ON THE TABLE’ TO STOP US-WIDE REDISTRICTING WAR

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis at the Democratic National Convention in Illinois 2024

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom attend the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 19, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced in a statement last week that she had "given serious thought to" seeking the governorship, but decided not to do so "in this election."

The 2026 gubernatorial contest is wide open since current Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who is serving his second term, cannot run again due to the state's two-term limit.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS WILL NOT RUN FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Los Angeles, California in June 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. ( Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"No Governor may serve more than 2 terms," the state constitution stipulates.

Newsom, who took office in 2019, survived a gubernatorial recall election in 2021, and then went on to win election to a second term in 2022.

SCHWARZENEGGER PUSHING BACK AGAINST NEWSOM REDISTRICTING BID IN CALIFORNIA

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

Eleni Kounalakis, lieutenant governor of California, speaks at the Environmental Caucus at the California Democratic Party convention at the Anaheim Hilton and Convention Center in Anaheim Friday, May 30, 2025 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Democrats running to succeed Newsom include former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, former Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and others.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

