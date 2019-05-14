Byron York on latest 2020 polls: Democratic voters may not be as far left as many thought

The Democratic Party may not be leaning as far left heading into the 2020 election as many had assumed, according to Fox News contributor Byron York.

York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner, joined Bill Hemmer on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to weigh in on recent polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden with a significant lead over the next closest Democratic candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

He pointed out that the RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Biden, perhaps the most moderate and centrist Democrat in the 2020 race, with a 23-point lead.

CHRIS WALLACE: BIDEN'S CAMPAIGN ROLLOUT 'VERY SUCCESSFUL,' WITH DEMS' OBAMA 'NOSTALGIA' A 'BIG ADVANTAGE'

“What might be happening here is, we heard all this talk about how far to the left the Democratic Party had moved. Then, the most centrist candidate in the field jumps in the race and immediately opens up a huge lead,” York said.

“So, it’s possible that Democratic voters maybe aren’t as far to the left as we’ve been hearing in the media, perhaps are a little more center-left than we thought,” he continued.

He noted that Biden and Sanders recently engaged in a back-and-forth over climate change, with Biden suggesting a “middle ground” climate policy and Sanders pushing for “fully transforming our energy system away from fossil fuels.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is the far-left position, in this case on the environment,” York said. “But this is playing out in the primary. And what we’re seeing now is that the candidate who seems to have a more moderate view on those things, Joe Biden, seems to be doing quite well.”