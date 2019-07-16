Brit Hume says feeling self-assured led to 'the kind of rage' seen in today's politics

When politicians and their supporters feel certain in their convictions and see opponents as insincere, it leads to the discord seen today in America, according to Brit Hume.

People are losing sight of the American custom of spirited disagreements and discussions often devolve into "rage," Hume claimed Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Liberalism has changed and the attitudes of liberals have changed," he said.

"What I sense in all this... is a loss of humility about one's own political viewpoint.

"People have such conviction and certainty, that their views are right and wise and obviously correct, that they therefore believe that anyone who holds opposing views cannot possibly be doing so for any sincere reason."

Additionally, Hume said he believed opposing sides sometimes thought their rivals were believing what they believed for reasons of "racism or greed."

"That kind of viewpoint leads to a kind of rage," he said.

"'How can anybody possibly think this?'" he continued, mentioning a politico's possible thought.

In his own life, Hume said he has experienced such friction firsthand.

He said Twitter users have wondered aloud why he decided to join Fox News Channel.

"You used to be a very good journalist and used to be respected... then you sold out and went to Fox News," he recalled one case, adding that he formerly reported for ABC News decades ago.

He said he kept his opinions to himself as a reporter, and later, an anchor on "Special Report," but could express his views publicly now that he's specifically a political analyst.