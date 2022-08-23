'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage announces bid for West Hollywood city council

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Ben Savage, star of former ABC sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for West Hollywood, California, city council.

Previously reported by Gawker, Savage's campaign has already filed paperwork with the city. The actor has a campaign website up where he notes that he has lived in West Hollywood for 18 years.

"I have seen this city grow to become one of the most thriving cities in the country - with extraordinary restaurants, hotels, nightlife and culture," a statement from Savage on the homepage says.

"In recent years, however, people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading. Residents and community leaders have expressed frustration with the political divisiveness and loss of a sense of community," the statement adds. "People are eager for leaders who can talk to each other, build coalitions, work together on common sense policies and put the interests of the city and residents above their own."

It continues: "Together we can do better."

Savage portrayed Cory Matthews on "Boy Meets World" from 1993-2000 and its spinoff "Girl Meets World" from 2014-2017. In between, he graduated with a degree in Political Science from Stanford University.

As part of his studies, Savage interned for then-Sen. Arlen Specter, R-Pa.

The campaign's site does not state whether Savage is running as a Democrat, Republican or independent.

Fox News reached out to his campaign for comment, but they did not immediately respond.