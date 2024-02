Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Border Patrol union issued a fiery warning on Thursday to President Biden, telling him to "keep our name out of your mouth," hours before the president is due to meet with officials at the border and urge passage of a Senate border bill.

Biden and former President Donald Trump are both heading to the border, with Biden visiting Brownsville, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley. He will meet with Border Patrol, law enforcement and local leaders.

"During his trip, the President will receive a briefing on border security operations and an operational briefing from CBP, ICE, and USCIS. Afterwards, the President will deliver remarks to emphasize the need for Congressional Republicans to stop putting politics ahead of our border security and pass the bipartisan border security agreement," a White House official said.

That bipartisan bill, which includes additional staffing for Border Patrol and other agencies, as well as funding for cities and states receiving migrants and limits on asylum, won the backing of the union. Conservative lawmakers, however, rejected the bill and said it would normalize unacceptably high levels of illegal immigration and the bill has not progressed.

While it backed the bipartisan bill that Biden also supports, the National Border Patrol Council has otherwise been intensely critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis and put that in no uncertain terms in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Attention President Biden: Keep our name out of your mouth today," it said.

The union had issued a statement this week, calling the visit "too little, too late."

"But even if he were to put the proper policies in place at this late hour, he’d be doing it only to try to save his Presidency. And self-serving actions when time is winding down should always give Americans pause. Common sense dictates that as a lame duck, he’d revert to his open border policies if re-elected," the union said.

"Biden is going to the border now solely to try to save himself. Border security should never be about politics, it should always be about the safety and security of this great nation and the American people," it said.

The trip comes as illegal immigration has become a top election issue, with polls showing a majority of voters see it as a critical threat to the country.

Biden will seek to put the ball in the Republicans’ camp, repeating the administration’s argument that it is working within a "broken" system that needs funding and reforms from Congress. The White House has also pointed to a record of over 550,000 removals since May last year, more than any year since FY 23.

But Republicans say that the three-year crisis, which saw a record 2.4 million encounters in FY 24 alone, is the result of Biden-era policies including more releases into the interior and reduced interior enforcement.